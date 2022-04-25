Stephanie Cochran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Cochran, APN
Overview of Stephanie Cochran, APN
Stephanie Cochran, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN.
Stephanie Cochran works at
Stephanie Cochran's Office Locations
The Light Clinic7715 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 328-6031
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend S. Cochran. She has been my internal medicine and “primary care physician“ for many years and I consider myself blessed to be under her proficient care. She is very thorough, well-informed, current in modern medicine and diagnostics, and goes well beyond a surface examination. Her therapies and treatments have always been successful. She is professional, very attentive, listens to me and asks questions to get a full understanding of why I am there. She is always fully prepared, and I s one of the most understanding, patient, and compassionate medical personnel I have known throughout my past medical history and since I have been under her care. She is not afraid to think outside the box in search of a resolution to my ailments. She is always very courteous and respectful, all the while being very kind, personable, and establishes a good relationship.
About Stephanie Cochran, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770877821
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Cochran accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Cochran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.