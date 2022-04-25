See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Stephanie Cochran, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Overview of Stephanie Cochran, APN

Stephanie Cochran, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

Stephanie Cochran works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Cochran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Light Clinic
    7715 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 328-6031
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stephanie Cochran, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770877821
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Cochran works at The Light Clinic in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Stephanie Cochran’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Cochran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

