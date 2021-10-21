Stephanie Cooke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Cooke, ARNP
Overview of Stephanie Cooke, ARNP
Stephanie Cooke, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Stephanie Cooke works at
Stephanie Cooke's Office Locations
South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie Cooke, ARNP, working with surgeon Dr. David T. Watson was highly recommended to me by someone in the ortho business. I needed a total hip replacement and to do the procedure, I wanted to ensure I had a team that not only included a skilled surgeon, but an experienced assistant/medical staff whom I'd spend most time with as a patient. Stephanie is simply phenomenal! While the surgeon focused on the actual operation, Stephanie did so much else to answer my questions, explain all of the procedures pre-, peri-, and post-op, and put me at ease in general. She even explained in detail to me how she herself would close the surgical site up and what to expect afterward. Every visit, Stephanie listened carefully, took notes, answered questions, and responded to every request (work excusal notes, etc). Her reputation at Tampa General Hospital where the procedure was done is superb--and everything went so smoothly in what is a very concerning event! Thank You Stephanie!
About Stephanie Cooke, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245699297
Stephanie Cooke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Cooke.
Stephanie Cooke offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.