Stephanie Dastrup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Dastrup, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Dastrup, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Stephanie Dastrup works at
Locations
-
1
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 420, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-2022
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Dastrup?
Stephanie understands in a caring and compassionate way what we, as women, go through physically and emotionally. I'm so thankful for her caring advice and service.
About Stephanie Dastrup, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760716419
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Dastrup accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Dastrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Dastrup works at
6 patients have reviewed Stephanie Dastrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Dastrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Dastrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Dastrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.