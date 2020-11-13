See All Counselors in Friendswood, TX
Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW

Counseling
Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW is a Counselor in Friendswood, TX. 

    1506 E Winding Way Dr Ste 204, Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 482-9222
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Based on 17 ratings
    Nov 13, 2020
    Stephanie served as a family therapist for my stepdaughter and her other parent. I was very hesitant about this, given past experiences attempting to have the other parent involved in therapy. Stephanie did an EXCELLENT job of putting the child at ease and ensuring that the sessions were conducted in a way to prioritize the child's emotional health. It only took a few sessions for her to identify the issues with the family dynamics. I was impressed with her insights and her empathy. She was also very flexible with trying to coordinate everyone to make the scheduling work.
    Karen — Nov 13, 2020
    About Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1750449203
    Stephanie De Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Stephanie De Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie De Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie De Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie De Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

