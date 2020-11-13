Stephanie De Wolfe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW
Overview
Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW is a Counselor in Friendswood, TX.
Locations
- 1 1506 E Winding Way Dr Ste 204, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 482-9222
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie served as a family therapist for my stepdaughter and her other parent. I was very hesitant about this, given past experiences attempting to have the other parent involved in therapy. Stephanie did an EXCELLENT job of putting the child at ease and ensuring that the sessions were conducted in a way to prioritize the child's emotional health. It only took a few sessions for her to identify the issues with the family dynamics. I was impressed with her insights and her empathy. She was also very flexible with trying to coordinate everyone to make the scheduling work.
About Stephanie De Wolfe, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1750449203
Frequently Asked Questions
17 patients have reviewed Stephanie De Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie De Wolfe.
