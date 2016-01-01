Stephanie Draker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Draker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Draker, FNP
Overview
Stephanie Draker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Stephanie Draker works at
Locations
-
1
CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks730 Highland Oaks Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7192
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Draker?
About Stephanie Draker, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1013514454
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Draker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Draker works at
Stephanie Draker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Draker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Draker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Draker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.