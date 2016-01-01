See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Stephanie Draker, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Draker, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Draker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Stephanie Draker works at CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks
    730 Highland Oaks Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7192

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Stephanie Draker?

Photo: Stephanie Draker, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Draker, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Draker to family and friends

Stephanie Draker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stephanie Draker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Draker, FNP.

About Stephanie Draker, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1013514454
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Draker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Draker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Draker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Draker works at CoreLife Novant Health - Highland Oaks in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Stephanie Draker’s profile.

Stephanie Draker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Draker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Draker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Draker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.