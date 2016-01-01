Stephanie Ellenberger is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Ellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Ellenberger
Overview of Stephanie Ellenberger
Stephanie Ellenberger is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Ellenberger's Office Locations
-
1
4100 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952
Directions
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Ellenberger?
About Stephanie Ellenberger
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1568833689
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephanie Ellenberger using Healthline FindCare.
Stephanie Ellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Ellenberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Ellenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Ellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Ellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.