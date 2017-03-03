Dr. Stephanie Fleming, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Fleming, OD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Fleming, OD
Dr. Stephanie Fleming, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming's Office Locations
- 1 4242 OFFICE PKWY, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 828-9900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming?
Very thorough and knowledgeable. Really took the time to get to know our child and properly evaluate her. I would highly recommend Dr. Fleming.
About Dr. Stephanie Fleming, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1457574576
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
