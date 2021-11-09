See All Physicians Assistants in Littleton, CO
Stephanie Gomolka, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stephanie Gomolka, PA

Stephanie Gomolka, PA is a Physician Assistant in Littleton, CO. 

Stephanie Gomolka works at Pinon Family Practice in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Gomolka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinon Family Practice
    9895 W Remington Pl, Littleton, CO 80128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 948-2676
    Monday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • National Jewish Health
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2021
    Excellent provider. Trust with any and all issues both mental and physical.
    About Stephanie Gomolka, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295236677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Gomolka, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Gomolka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Gomolka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Gomolka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Gomolka works at Pinon Family Practice in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Stephanie Gomolka’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Stephanie Gomolka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Gomolka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Gomolka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Gomolka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

