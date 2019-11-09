Stephanie Gonshor, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Gonshor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Gonshor, FNP-C
Overview
Stephanie Gonshor, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Stephanie Gonshor works at
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Garden City2347 S HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Gonshor?
Took time to listen to my problem. Totally happy with the consultation. Actually made it a happy experience. Would definitely request seeing her again.
About Stephanie Gonshor, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073085965
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Gonshor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Gonshor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Gonshor works at
2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Gonshor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Gonshor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Gonshor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Gonshor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.