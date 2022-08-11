See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Stephanie Grasky, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Grasky, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Stephanie Grasky, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY.

Stephanie Grasky works at Pain Institute/Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Clinic
    4582 N 1st Ave Ste 170, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 318-6035
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diseases
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Grasky?

    Aug 11, 2022
    Very knowledgeable, wonderful manner, pleasant, tales time to answer questions.
    — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Grasky, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Grasky, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Grasky to family and friends

    Stephanie Grasky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Grasky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Grasky, PA.

    About Stephanie Grasky, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386833366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Grasky, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Grasky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Grasky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Grasky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Grasky works at Pain Institute/Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Stephanie Grasky’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Stephanie Grasky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Grasky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Grasky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Grasky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Grasky, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.