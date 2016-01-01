See All Nurse Practitioners in Pismo Beach, CA
Stephanie Yoder, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Yoder, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stephanie Yoder, NP

Stephanie Yoder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pismo Beach, CA. 

Stephanie Yoder works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Yoder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach
    877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 474-8450
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Yoder?

    Photo: Stephanie Yoder, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Yoder, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Yoder to family and friends

    Stephanie Yoder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Yoder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Yoder, NP.

    About Stephanie Yoder, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265850630
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Yoder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Yoder works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Stephanie Yoder’s profile.

    Stephanie Yoder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Yoder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.