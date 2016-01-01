Stephanie Yoder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Yoder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pismo Beach, CA.
Stephanie Yoder works at
Stephanie Yoder's Office Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Pismo Beach877 Oak Park Blvd, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 474-8450Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stephanie Yoder, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1265850630
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Yoder accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Yoder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.