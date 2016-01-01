Stephanie Gurczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Gurczynski
Overview
Stephanie Gurczynski is a Counselor in Central Point, OR.
Stephanie Gurczynski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Clinica School- Based Health Center At Scenic Middle School1955 Scenic Ave, Central Point, OR 97502 Directions (541) 494-6417
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Gurczynski?
About Stephanie Gurczynski
- Counseling
- English
- 1457820953
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Gurczynski works at
Stephanie Gurczynski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Gurczynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Gurczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Gurczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.