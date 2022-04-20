See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC

Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Stephanie Guzman works at Felix E Guzman MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Guzman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Felix E. Guzman MD PA
    12600 SW 120th St Ste 105, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 253-0233
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2022
    Stephanie Guzman is very attentive, friendly and knowledgeable in her field. I fully trust and have been given good care with my health. She answers all health questions with good information.
    Elizabeth Pla — Apr 20, 2022
    Photo: Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC
    About Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437691102
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Guzman, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Guzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Guzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Guzman works at Felix E Guzman MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Guzman’s profile.

    Stephanie Guzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Guzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

