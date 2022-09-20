Stephanie Hagee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Hagee
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephanie Hagee
Stephanie Hagee is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Hagee's Office Locations
- 1 903 W Martin Robert B Green Adult, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 358-3441
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Hagee made sure to listen to every single complaint or concern I had. Not only did she address all of my issues, she sent me for additional testing to make sure everything was okay with all of my levels. She also helped me develop a plan to improve my health, we did it together, and it worked. I feel like she is on my side and I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Stephanie Hagee
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912540667
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Hagee accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Hagee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Hagee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Hagee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Hagee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Hagee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.