Stephanie Haire, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Stephanie Haire, PA-C

Stephanie Haire, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winter Springs, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY|Webster University.

Stephanie Haire works at Myrtho Mompoint-Branch, M.D in Winter Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Haire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James Adam Mccracken Ph.d. LLC
    1806 Town Plaza Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 542-4946
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Orthopedic Procedure
Orthopedic Sports Injuries
Orthopedic Procedure
Orthopedic Sports Injuries

Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Stephanie Haire's Office & Staff

    Experience with Stephanie Haire

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Stephanie Haire, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194001867
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY|Webster University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Haire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Haire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Haire works at Myrtho Mompoint-Branch, M.D in Winter Springs, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Haire’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Haire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Haire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Haire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Haire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

