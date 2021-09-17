Stephanie Haire has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Haire, PA-C
Overview of Stephanie Haire, PA-C
Stephanie Haire, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winter Springs, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY|Webster University.
Stephanie Haire works at
Stephanie Haire's Office Locations
James Adam Mccracken Ph.d. LLC1806 Town Plaza Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 542-4946Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie s absolutely an amazing professional. She is understanding, very patient, and takes her time to listen to what one has to say. I am blessed to have her as my mental health provider and would not have it any other way. Now both my wife and I are her patients and are truly grateful for the compassionate care she gives us.
About Stephanie Haire, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194001867
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY|Webster University
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Haire accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Haire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Haire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Haire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Haire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Haire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.