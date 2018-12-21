Stephanie Horning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Horning, APRN
Stephanie Horning, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Stephanie Horning's Office Locations
Louisville East Primary Care213 N HURSTBOURNE PKWY, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 327-5135
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Stephanie is so personable and easy to talk to. She really listens and spends time with me which is what I was looking for and why I choose to stay her patient.
About Stephanie Horning, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508306648
Stephanie Horning accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Horning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Horning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Horning.
