See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Stephanie Horning, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Horning, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Stephanie Horning, APRN

Stephanie Horning, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Stephanie Horning works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Hurstbourne in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
Jennifer Blackburn, APRN
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Deidra Sanders, APRN
Deidra Sanders, APRN
5.0 (3)
View Profile

Stephanie Horning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville East Primary Care
    213 N HURSTBOURNE PKWY, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 327-5135
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Horning?

    Dec 21, 2018
    Stephanie is so personable and easy to talk to. She really listens and spends time with me which is what I was looking for and why I choose to stay her patient.
    Jessica Bishoo in Louisvillr, KY — Dec 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Horning, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Horning, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Horning to family and friends

    Stephanie Horning's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Horning

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Horning, APRN.

    About Stephanie Horning, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508306648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Horning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Horning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Horning works at Norton Community Medical Associates - Hurstbourne in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Stephanie Horning’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Horning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Horning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Horning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Horning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Horning, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.