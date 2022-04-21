See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Stephanie Howard, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Howard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Stephanie Howard works at Tennessee Gynecology in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tennessee Gynecology
    9330 Parkwest Blvd Ste 409, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-1173
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Great. Highly recommend her. Very informative and explained things well. She answered all my questions.
    Photo: Stephanie Howard, PA-C
    About Stephanie Howard, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083903306
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Howard, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Howard works at Tennessee Gynecology in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Stephanie Howard’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Stephanie Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Howard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

