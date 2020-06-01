Stephanie James, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie James, MA is a Counselor in Jarrettsville, MD. They graduated from RIVIER COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Stephanie James LLC1118 Baldwin Mill Rd # B, Jarrettsville, MD 21084 Directions (410) 409-5973Monday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie's natural demeanor is very kind, caring, and non-judgemental. She made me feel safe and at ease while in therapy, and helped me learn coping skills that actually worked for me in my everyday life. Her treatment is very individualized too! Highly recommend :)
About Stephanie James, MA
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dinicola Center For Women
- RIVIER COLLEGE
- University of Massachusetts
