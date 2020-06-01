See All Counselors in Jarrettsville, MD
Stephanie James, MA

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie James, MA is a Counselor in Jarrettsville, MD. They graduated from RIVIER COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Stephanie James works at Stephanie James LLC in Jarrettsville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie James LLC
    1118 Baldwin Mill Rd # B, Jarrettsville, MD 21084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 409-5973
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2020
    Stephanie's natural demeanor is very kind, caring, and non-judgemental. She made me feel safe and at ease while in therapy, and helped me learn coping skills that actually worked for me in my everyday life. Her treatment is very individualized too! Highly recommend :)
    About Stephanie James, MA

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie James, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie James works at Stephanie James LLC in Jarrettsville, MD. View the full address on Stephanie James’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stephanie James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

