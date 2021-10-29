See All Nurse Practitioners in Ringgold, GA
Stephanie Johnson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stephanie Johnson, NP

Stephanie Johnson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ringgold, GA. 

Stephanie Johnson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
    4700 Battlefield Pkwy Ste 200, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 29, 2021
Very attentative and easy to talk to about my emotions and health. Will always recommend her to friends and family. Looking for her new location/office. she left previous office- I miss her!
Brenda S Terry — Oct 29, 2021
Photo: Stephanie Johnson, NP
About Stephanie Johnson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1952798019
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Johnson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Johnson works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold in Ringgold, GA. View the full address on Stephanie Johnson’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Stephanie Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

