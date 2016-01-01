Stephanie Jordan, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Jordan, CCC-SLP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephanie Jordan, CCC-SLP
Stephanie Jordan, CCC-SLP is a Hearing & Speech Therapist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Stephanie Jordan works at
Stephanie Jordan's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Jordan?
About Stephanie Jordan, CCC-SLP
- Hearing & Speech Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1881973048
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Jordan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephanie Jordan using Healthline FindCare.
Stephanie Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Jordan works at
Stephanie Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.