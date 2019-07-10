See All Counselors in El Paso, TX
Stephanie Laize, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Stephanie Laize, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6006 N Mesa St Ste 803, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 995-8800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 10, 2019
Are you tired of feeling sad? Do you feel like you are attracting the same things in your life over and over again? Are you feeling stuck or wanting out of an unhealthy relationship? Are you ready for change and transformation? If so, then you are in Great hands with Stephanie. If you apply the techniques she teaches you and do your homework, then you are on the road to success!!!! Change isn’t always easy but if you are self- disciplined, optimistic, and do exactly what she advises/ suggestions then you can’t fail. She is tough love, yet kind, thoughtful and understanding. She changed my life! I will forever be grateful!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank You!
Nessa — Jul 10, 2019
Photo: Stephanie Laize, LPC
About Stephanie Laize, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780150128
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Laize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Laize has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Laize.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Laize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Laize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

