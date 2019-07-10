Stephanie Laize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Laize, LPC
Overview
Stephanie Laize, LPC is a Counselor in El Paso, TX.
Locations
6006 N Mesa St Ste 803, El Paso, TX 79912 (915) 995-8800
Ratings & Reviews
Are you tired of feeling sad? Do you feel like you are attracting the same things in your life over and over again? Are you feeling stuck or wanting out of an unhealthy relationship? Are you ready for change and transformation? If so, then you are in Great hands with Stephanie. If you apply the techniques she teaches you and do your homework, then you are on the road to success!!!! Change isn’t always easy but if you are self- disciplined, optimistic, and do exactly what she advises/ suggestions then you can’t fail. She is tough love, yet kind, thoughtful and understanding. She changed my life! I will forever be grateful!! Thank you! Thank you! Thank You!
About Stephanie Laize, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780150128
