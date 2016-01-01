Stephanie Lamothe, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Lamothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Lamothe, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Lamothe, APRN is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Stephanie Lamothe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group61 Pomeroy Ave, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 694-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Lamothe?
About Stephanie Lamothe, APRN
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1821557026
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Lamothe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Lamothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Lamothe works at
Stephanie Lamothe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Lamothe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Lamothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Lamothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.