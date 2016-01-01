See All Physicians Assistants in Woodland, CA
Stephanie Mahan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Mahan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Stephanie Mahan, PA-C

Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Woodland, CA. 

Stephanie Mahan works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Mahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Mahan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Mahan, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Mahan, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Mahan to family and friends

    Stephanie Mahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Mahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Mahan, PA-C.

    About Stephanie Mahan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497093306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Mahan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Mahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Mahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Mahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Mahan works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Stephanie Mahan’s profile.

    Stephanie Mahan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Mahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Mahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Mahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.