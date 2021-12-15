Stephanie Martin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Martin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Martin, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithia, FL.
Stephanie Martin works at
Locations
-
1
TGMG Fishhawk13421 Fishhawk Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Martin?
Stephanie was the last person in a line of calls to book an appointment for tb testing and was able to help my wife and I . We thank you for your help.
About Stephanie Martin, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1861812018
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephanie Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Stephanie Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Martin works at
45 patients have reviewed Stephanie Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.