Stephanie Martin, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Martin, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithia, FL. 

Stephanie Martin works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Lithia, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Fishhawk
    13421 Fishhawk Blvd, Lithia, FL 33547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Stephanie was the last person in a line of calls to book an appointment for tb testing and was able to help my wife and I . We thank you for your help.
    — Dec 15, 2021
    About Stephanie Martin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1861812018
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Martin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Martin works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Lithia, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Martin’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Stephanie Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

