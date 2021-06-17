See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Detroit, MI
Stephanie McGarity, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie McGarity, LCSW

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie McGarity, LCSW is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Stephanie McGarity works at Oak Street Health Jefferson Village in Detroit, MI with other offices in Hazel Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jefferson Village
    11260 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 331-6966
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Hazel Park
    1142 E 9 MILE RD, Hazel Park, MI 48030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 278-1576
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie McGarity?

    Jun 17, 2021
    Great presentation today!
    WCCCD Student — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie McGarity, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie McGarity, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie McGarity to family and friends

    Stephanie McGarity's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie McGarity

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie McGarity, LCSW.

    About Stephanie McGarity, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1265820286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie McGarity, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie McGarity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie McGarity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie McGarity has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie McGarity.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie McGarity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie McGarity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.