Dr. Stephanie Minter, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Minter, DO

Dr. Stephanie Minter, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. 

Dr. Minter works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Minter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MaxHealth - Bradenton - Cortez Rd W - 1
    4401 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 357-5550
  2. 2
    Manatee Memorial Hospital Clinical Laboratory
    206 2nd St E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 782-2178
  3. 3
    Integrated Wound Specialists of Florida LLC
    250 2nd St E Ste 4E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 745-7251
  4. 4
    4351 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 357-5550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2021
    I just learned that Dr. Minter has left Bradenton Physicians Medical Center. I am sad to see her go. She is an excellant doctor. Very thourough. Very caring. Folloed up on office visits with a phone call a few days later to check. Unusual in this day & age of the net I think. Whomever has her in the future as their physician will be in very good, caring hands.
    Michael Blander — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Stephanie Minter, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043581523
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minter works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Minter’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Minter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

