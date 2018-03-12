See All Counselors in Tampa, FL
Stephanie Moir, MHC

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Moir, MHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. 

Stephanie Moir works at Serene Mind Psychology in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serene Mind Psychology
    3312 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-8280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Self Pay
    • Sliding Scale
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2018
    I've been to a few different therapists or psychologists in my life, and I never really felt like I was making progress or getting answers. Stephanie takes a different approach and is so knowledgeable in her field and observant to pick up on thing I never noticed before. You can tell she really loves what she does, and she really helped me pick up the pieces and turn my life around. Although it required some hard work, she's so supportive and empathetic to my weaknesses and goals.
    Ashley in Tampa, Florida — Mar 12, 2018
    About Stephanie Moir, MHC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639430507
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Josephs Hospital
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Moir, MHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Moir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Moir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Moir works at Serene Mind Psychology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Moir’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Stephanie Moir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Moir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Moir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Moir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

