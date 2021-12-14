Stephanie Navaja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Navaja, FNP
Overview of Stephanie Navaja, FNP
Stephanie Navaja, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Stephanie Navaja works at
Stephanie Navaja's Office Locations
Salem Clinic2020 Capitol St NE # Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 399-2424
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Navaja?
Dr navaja was excellent, very compassionate and help my daughter tremendously. Fantastic medical provider we were very grateful to have her!
About Stephanie Navaja, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972913275
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Navaja accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Navaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Navaja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Navaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Navaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Navaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.