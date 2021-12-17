See All Clinical Psychologists in Goodyear, AZ
Stephanie Nicolai

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Stephanie Nicolai is a Clinical Psychologist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Stephanie Nicolai works at Banner Health Center in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Banner health group
    9780 S ESTRELLA PKWY, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 474-8101
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Banner Childrens Banner Health Clinic LLC
    13995 W Statler Blvd Bldg 1, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 478-3100
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stephanie Nicolai

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790065282
