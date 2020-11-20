See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Stephanie Omotayo, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Stephanie Omotayo, PMHNP

Stephanie Omotayo, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Stephanie Omotayo works at Healing Hands Ministries Vickery in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Omotayo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Hands Ministries Vickery
    8515 Greenville Ave Ste N108, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 221-0855
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Detailed,nice,caring and straight to the point.
    — Nov 20, 2020
    Stephanie Omotayo, PMHNP
    About Stephanie Omotayo, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184139362
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Omotayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Omotayo works at Healing Hands Ministries Vickery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Stephanie Omotayo’s profile.

    Stephanie Omotayo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Omotayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Omotayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Omotayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

