Dr. Stephanie Parmely, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Parmely, PHD
Dr. Stephanie Parmely, PHD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA.
Dr. Parmely works at
Dr. Parmely's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-8500
Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Stephanie Parmely, PHD
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- 1114079514
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parmely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parmely accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parmely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.