See All Pediatricians in Charleston, SC
Stephanie Petersen, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Stephanie Petersen, FNP

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Petersen, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Stephanie Petersen works at MUSC Children's Health at Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health at Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center
    1061 King St, Charleston, SC 29403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Petersen?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Petersen, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Petersen, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Petersen to family and friends

    Stephanie Petersen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Petersen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Petersen, FNP.

    About Stephanie Petersen, FNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114249810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Petersen, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Petersen works at MUSC Children's Health at Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Stephanie Petersen’s profile.

    Stephanie Petersen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Petersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.