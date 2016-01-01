Stephanie Petersen, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Petersen, FNP
Overview
Stephanie Petersen, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Stephanie Petersen works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health at Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center1061 King St, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Petersen?
About Stephanie Petersen, FNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1114249810
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Petersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Petersen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephanie Petersen using Healthline FindCare.
Stephanie Petersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Petersen works at
Stephanie Petersen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Petersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Petersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Petersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.