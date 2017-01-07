Stephanie Peterson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Peterson, PA
Stephanie Peterson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Columbia Medical Associates2750 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 252-4336
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is exceptional in listening carefully to the patient, following up with key questions, and balancing life practices with drug therapy. She seems to observe and inquire about all pieces--physical, stress, family and personal history, etc--of a patient's life. She has never in the 6-10 times she's addressed a problem or reviewed health and life annually with me responded with pat or rehearsed remedies. Sometimes she consults with Dr. Barnick on conclusions reached and actions to take.
- University of South Carolina
