See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, SC
Stephanie Peterson, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Peterson, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Peterson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC. 

Stephanie Peterson works at Providence Medical Group in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Vicki Roberts, PA-C
Vicki Roberts, PA-C
4.9 (54)
View Profile
Michelle Evans, PA-C
Michelle Evans, PA-C
4.4 (27)
View Profile
Benjamin Addy, PA-C
Benjamin Addy, PA-C
4.9 (112)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Medical Associates
    2750 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-4336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Peterson?

    Jan 07, 2017
    She is exceptional in listening carefully to the patient, following up with key questions, and balancing life practices with drug therapy. She seems to observe and inquire about all pieces--physical, stress, family and personal history, etc--of a patient's life. She has never in the 6-10 times she's addressed a problem or reviewed health and life annually with me responded with pat or rehearsed remedies. Sometimes she consults with Dr. Barnick on conclusions reached and actions to take.
    West Columbia, SC — Jan 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Peterson, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Peterson, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Peterson to family and friends

    Stephanie Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Peterson, PA.

    About Stephanie Peterson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770708232
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Peterson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Peterson works at Providence Medical Group in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Stephanie Peterson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Stephanie Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Peterson, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.