Stephanie Pettingle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Pettingle, APRN
Overview of Stephanie Pettingle, APRN
Stephanie Pettingle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Stephanie Pettingle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Stephanie Pettingle's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Mental Health Specialists270 Farmington Ave Ste 309, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-5570
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Pettingle?
It was very good ! She listened to me and was very understanding ! She is so professional ! She included me in decisions for my BP control. She was able to choose a correct BP medication that is so much better than the one i was taking, that caused problems every time I took it. I could tell the improvement after the first time I took it! She is very easy to talk to ! I will gladly go to her again ! She really helped me a lot ! She saw me soon after a hospital stay ! I really appreciated that concern ! Highly recommend her !
About Stephanie Pettingle, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205258605
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Pettingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Pettingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Pettingle works at
3 patients have reviewed Stephanie Pettingle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Pettingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Pettingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Pettingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.