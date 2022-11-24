See All Physicians Assistants in Marlton, NJ
Stephanie Phillips, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephanie Phillips, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marlton, NJ. 

Stephanie Phillips works at Elmwood Family Physicians in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elmwood Family Physicians
    777 Route 70 E Ste G101, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-9939
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Stephanie is always a joy. She is one of the most empathetic people I have ever known.
    Kenneth Hartwell — Nov 24, 2022
    About Stephanie Phillips, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710370135
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Phillips works at Elmwood Family Physicians in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Stephanie Phillips’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

