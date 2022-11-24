Stephanie Phillips has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Phillips, PA-C
Stephanie Phillips, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marlton, NJ.
Stephanie Phillips works at
Elmwood Family Physicians777 Route 70 E Ste G101, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-9939
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Stephanie is always a joy. She is one of the most empathetic people I have ever known.
About Stephanie Phillips, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710370135
Stephanie Phillips accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stephanie Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.