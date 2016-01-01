Stephanie Pierre-Pierre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre, PA is a Physician Assistant in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stephanie Pierre-Pierre, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194287490
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre works at
Stephanie Pierre-Pierre has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Pierre-Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Pierre-Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Pierre-Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.