Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.
Stephanie Pinello works at
Locations
Lake Pleasant Family Medicine/IMS Family Medicine5425 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (623) 354-3172
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie is both calm and caring- she listens to her patients, delves deeply to understand the situation and gently and calmly discusses the direction of care and next steps. Her calm, professional manner is reassuring and very positive.
About Stephanie Pinello, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235486465
Education & Certifications
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Pinello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Pinello accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Pinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Stephanie Pinello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Pinello.
