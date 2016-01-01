Stephanie Rehm, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Rehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Rehm, PT
Overview of Stephanie Rehm, PT
Stephanie Rehm, PT is a Physical Therapist in Winston Salem, NC.
Stephanie Rehm works at
Stephanie Rehm's Office Locations
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne1903 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7289
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Stephanie Rehm, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Rehm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Rehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Rehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Rehm works at
Stephanie Rehm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Rehm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Rehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Rehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.