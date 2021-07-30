See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC

Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Stephanie Rzepka works at Chicago Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Stephanie Rzepka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Family Health Center - Roseland
    120 W 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 768-5000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Rzepka?

    Jul 30, 2021
    Me and my Children have been going to Ms. Stephanie for years now! She is the best! Her staff is friendly and very caring and so is she! She has watched my kids grow over the years and have multiple surgeries from circumcision to tonsils removed! Also helped me discover I had Breast Cancer at 34! She genuinely LOVES what she do and is very passionate about her patients and she shows it! I LOVE HER dearly she's over the years become family! If you want a Doctor that's gonna cross all the t's and dot the I's. It's Ms. Stephanie! We are NEVER going to another physician! SHE'S THE BEST!
    Nadia Durham — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Rzepka to family and friends

    Stephanie Rzepka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Rzepka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC.

    About Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184153637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Rzepka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephanie Rzepka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Rzepka works at Chicago Family Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Stephanie Rzepka’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Stephanie Rzepka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Rzepka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Rzepka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Rzepka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Rzepka, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.