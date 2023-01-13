Stephanie Silva, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Silva, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Silva, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of South Alabama - Family Nurse Practitioner Program and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Parish Primary Care LLC20 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent information and patient with my inability to control my diet. LOL
About Stephanie Silva, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578868014
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama - Family Nurse Practitioner Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Silva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Stephanie Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.