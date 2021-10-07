See All Nurse Practitioners in Longview, TX
Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C

Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX. 

Stephanie Silverman works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Silverman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Pharmacy
    709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 4500, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 291-6114
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Excellent care . She is friendly,attentive,and caring. I have always received quality care and advice from her. Her staff is always helpful as well. These people are kind and compassionate and serve their patients well. I feel blessed to have them on my team.
    James Kranz — Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C
    About Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679941363
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Silverman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Silverman works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Stephanie Silverman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Stephanie Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

