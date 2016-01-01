See All Family Doctors in Elkhart, IN
Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Smith, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. 

Stephanie Smith works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart
    3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Stephanie Smith, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366939308
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Smith, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Smith works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN. View the full address on Stephanie Smith’s profile.

    Stephanie Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.