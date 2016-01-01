Stephanie Smith, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- IN
- Elkhart
- Stephanie Smith, FNP
Stephanie Smith, FNP
Overview
Stephanie Smith, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN.
Stephanie Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Elkhart3421 S MAIN ST, Elkhart, IN 46517 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
- View other providers who treat Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Casting
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Earwax Removal
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Laceration Repair
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole Removal
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG)
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spirometry
- View other providers who treat Sports Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Wart Removal
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wound Care and Management
- View other providers who treat X-Ray
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Smith?
About Stephanie Smith, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1366939308
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Smith works at
Stephanie Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.