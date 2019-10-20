Dr. Stowman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Stowman, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Stowman, PHD is a Psychologist in Henderson, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2470 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 106C, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 690-5983
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have nothing but good things to say regarding Dr Stowman’s online practice. I see her every week and she has made me more accepting of myself, and more confident in day to day activities. She is sharp - any situation I bring up she seems to have good advice or understanding to give. She is very empathetic and never makes me feel like I “deserve” to feel shame because of my depression- unfortunately, - this is a very different approach to what I was used to. She is well versed and continues learning about new advancements in treatments. I’m lucky I find found someone who I click with.
- Psychology
- English
