See All Counselors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC

Counseling
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Stephanie Tarafdar works at Timothy O'Connor, L.C.S.W., P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy O'Connor, L.C.S.W., P.A.
    1919 NE 45th St Ste 120, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 816-4717
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stephanie Tarafdar?

    Oct 22, 2019
    The best therapist I have ever had. Hands down.
    Ron Bruderek — Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Tarafdar to family and friends

    Stephanie Tarafdar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stephanie Tarafdar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC.

    About Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265570303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Tarafdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephanie Tarafdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Tarafdar works at Timothy O'Connor, L.C.S.W., P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Stephanie Tarafdar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Stephanie Tarafdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Tarafdar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Tarafdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Tarafdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stephanie Tarafdar, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.