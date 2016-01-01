See All Nurse Practitioners in East Saint Louis, IL
Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP

Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in East Saint Louis, IL. 

Stephanie Tate Patterson works at Oak Street Health State Street in East Saint Louis, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Tate Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health State Street
    2420 State St, East Saint Louis, IL 62205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 270-3116

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Stephanie Tate Patterson?

Photo: Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP
How would you rate your experience with Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stephanie Tate Patterson to family and friends

Stephanie Tate Patterson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stephanie Tate Patterson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP.

About Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1053963470
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stephanie Tate Patterson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Tate Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stephanie Tate Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stephanie Tate Patterson works at Oak Street Health State Street in East Saint Louis, IL. View the full address on Stephanie Tate Patterson’s profile.

Stephanie Tate Patterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Tate Patterson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Tate Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Tate Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.