Stephanie Thiriot, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Stephanie Thiriot, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Stephanie Thiriot works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Santa Ynez Valley Health Center
    1992 Old Mission Dr Ste 140, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 614-5690
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1154892453
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

