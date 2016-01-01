Stephanie Tickerhoff, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Tickerhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Tickerhoff, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stephanie Tickerhoff, FNP is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Stephanie Tickerhoff works at
Locations
Novant Health Bariatric General Surgery Kernersville1730 Kernersville Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7446
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Stephanie Tickerhoff, FNP
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1942479571
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
