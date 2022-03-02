Stephanie Hannah, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephanie Hannah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephanie Hannah, PA-C
Overview of Stephanie Hannah, PA-C
Stephanie Hannah, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO.
Stephanie Hannah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Stephanie Hannah's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0129
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Hannah?
Stephanie is knowledgeable dedicated professional who also has an ability to reassure with compassion. When she comes in the room both in office and post op she garners a peaceful experience even when my children had significant pain from neurosurgery she explained everything in detail from a neurosurgical perspective and they both felt at ease. Their neurosurgeon Dr. Syre is top-notch so it only makes sense that his staff is the best, we experience that with Stephanie and others including Laura the surgery scheduler.
About Stephanie Hannah, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1851860969
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Hannah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephanie Hannah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Hannah works at
Stephanie Hannah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Hannah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Hannah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Hannah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.