Stephanie Volker, PA-C

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Stephanie Volker, PA-C

Stephanie Volker, PA-C is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Stephanie Volker works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Volker's Office Locations

    Meritas Health Pavilion for Women
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 530, North Kansas City, MO 64116
    Aug 18, 2022
    I have seen this provider for pre-operative testing, and also post op check up. My 2 visits with Stephanie have been wonderful. She is a caring, compassionate and trustworthy provider. Stephanie puts you at ease immediately and answers every question you have. She covers all bases when going over your medical record. Stephanie does not rush you out the door during your appointment either, but makes sure that you understand everything about the doctor directives on how to maintain your healing process. I would highly recommend this provider for any health care needs you may have
    Renee Savino — Aug 18, 2022
    About Stephanie Volker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1073962668
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

