Stephanie Wajer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stephanie Wajer
Offers telehealth
Overview of Stephanie Wajer
Stephanie Wajer is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Stephanie Wajer works at
Stephanie Wajer's Office Locations
-
1
Covenant Neurology1320 N Michigan Ave Ste 7, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-7090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephanie Wajer?
About Stephanie Wajer
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902322910
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephanie Wajer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephanie Wajer works at
Stephanie Wajer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Wajer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Wajer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Wajer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.